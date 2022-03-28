Baader Bank Reiterates “€52.00” Price Target for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD)

Baader Bank set a €52.00 ($57.14) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

EVD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($76.92) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €63.92 ($70.24).

Get CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

EVD stock opened at €58.26 ($64.02) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 493.73. CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €48.78 ($53.60) and a 52 week high of €72.68 ($79.87). The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €61.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €63.03.

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, Finland, Netherlands, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.