Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Acquires 597 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,559 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. GAM Holding AG boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 60,086 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,198,000 after buying an additional 16,240 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $371,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,693 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 294.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,987,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Netflix stock traded up $4.66 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $378.51. 4,305,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,443,580. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $539.31. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $329.82 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $168.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.99.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings bought 46,900 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NFLX. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush raised Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Netflix from $750.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Macquarie cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $615.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $540.94.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

