Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lowered its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC owned 0.08% of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF worth $677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guardian Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,607,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 205.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 35,298 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,213,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares during the period.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,001. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.00 and a 52 week high of $59.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.51.

