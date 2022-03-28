Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $893,000 Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bunge by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,768,000 after acquiring an additional 190,022 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,344,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 29,634 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Bunge by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Bunge by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.
In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $24,773,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 15.34%.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.
Bunge Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
