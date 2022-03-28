Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Has $893,000 Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 89.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,526 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Bunge by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,161,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,768,000 after acquiring an additional 190,022 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,344,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Bunge by 165.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 29,634 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Bunge by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 24,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Bunge by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.71, for a total value of $24,773,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total value of $1,731,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,167,050 shares of company stock valued at $121,705,813. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BG stock traded down $3.35 during trading on Monday, hitting $113.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,353,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,424. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $16.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.54. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $71.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 3.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bunge Limited will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 15.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bunge from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Bunge in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised Bunge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bunge from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Bunge from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Bunge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.