Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Increases Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,068 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 104.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,236,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,022,000 after buying an additional 2,159,213 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter worth about $30,782,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 245.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,017,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,473,000 after buying an additional 1,434,051 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of NYSE MPW traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,308,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,984,505. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.39 and a 1-year high of $24.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.58.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business had revenue of $409.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is presently 105.45%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

