Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 65.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,553 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $36,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 35.3% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Louis E. Renjel sold 1,300 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total transaction of $129,116.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $43,388.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,852 shares of company stock worth $3,549,183 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DUK traded up $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,461,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,077,388. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $95.32 and a 52-week high of $110.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.05. The company has a market capitalization of $84.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 15.57%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.92%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Monday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.58.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

