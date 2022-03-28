Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC Sells 655 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,220,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after buying an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Stephens reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.76.

Shares of COF traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $133.25. 2,724,536 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,107,724. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.97 and a 200-day moving average of $151.86. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $122.43 and a 52 week high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $54.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.14 by $0.27. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 38.68% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,002,042. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

