Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from €7.30 ($8.02) to €6.20 ($6.81) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.71) to €5.40 ($5.93) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €7.00 ($7.69) to €7.30 ($8.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 149.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 34.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 6,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBVA opened at $5.68 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $7.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

