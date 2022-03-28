Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Shares Gap Up to $8.12

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.12, but opened at $8.40. Baozun shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 100 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BZUN. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Baozun from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.30 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Baozun from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baozun from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Baozun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on Baozun from $14.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $607.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.17.

Baozun ( NASDAQ:BZUN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The technology company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.10. Baozun had a negative return on equity of 3.68% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baozun Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 428.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Baozun by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Baozun by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 53.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Baozun Inc provides e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. The company's integrated end-to-end brand e-commerce capabilities encompass various aspects of the e-commerce value chain, including IT solutions, online store operations, digital marketing, customer services, warehousing, and fulfillment.

