Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Neutral

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 220 ($2.90) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Barclays from GBX 265 ($3.49) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.60.

BCS opened at $8.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.49. Barclays has a 52 week low of $7.88 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Barclays had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 29.13%. Equities analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCS. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,276,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,621,000 after buying an additional 3,745,946 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 116.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,065,000 after buying an additional 2,349,514 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,132,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Barclays by 234.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,356,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,093,000 after purchasing an additional 950,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

