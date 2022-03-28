Barclays (NYSE:BCS) Shares Gap Down to $9.05

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.05, but opened at $8.78. Barclays shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 108,829 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Barclays from GBX 270 ($3.55) to GBX 220 ($2.90) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.42) in a report on Friday, February 25th. BCS downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Barclays from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Barclays had a net margin of 29.13% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Analysts predict that Barclays PLC will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2174 per share. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.19%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCS. Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barclays in the 4th quarter valued at $57,276,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,615,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,621,000 after purchasing an additional 3,745,946 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Barclays by 116.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349,514 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $10,132,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Barclays by 234.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,356,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,093,000 after buying an additional 950,607 shares during the period. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

