Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY) Short Interest Down 66.7% in March

Barloworld Limited (OTCMKTS:BRRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Barloworld from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.
Shares of BRRAY stock opened at $7.06 on Monday. Barloworld has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $10.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.51.
About Barloworld
Barloworld Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated rental, fleet management, product support, and logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Equipment southern Africa; Automotive; Ingrain; Equipment Russia and Mongolia; and Other. The Equipment southern Africa segment delivers construction and mining equipment to the earthmoving industry.

