BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Short Interest Down 76.0% in March

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the February 28th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Shares of BBTVF stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. BBTV has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $8.93.

About BBTV (Get Rating)

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

