BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Short Interest Down 76.0% in March

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a drop of 76.0% from the February 28th total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.
Shares of BBTVF stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.07. BBTV has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $8.93.
About BBTV (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BBTV (BBTVF)
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.