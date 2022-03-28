BBTV (TSE:BBTV) Trading Down 10.3% After Analyst Downgrade

BBTV Holdings Inc. (TSE:BBTV – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 10.3% during trading on Monday after Scotiabank lowered their price target on the stock from C$18.50 to C$10.50. The stock traded as low as C$3.03 and last traded at C$3.05. 88,170 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 75,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of BBTV from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, BBTV presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.17.

Get BBTV alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.89. The stock has a market cap of C$84.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.