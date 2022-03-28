BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,370,000 shares, an increase of 106.4% from the February 28th total of 7,930,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.8 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins increased their price target on BCE from C$66.50 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Argus increased their price target on BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCE. FMR LLC lifted its position in BCE by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,354,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BCE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $195,000. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its position in BCE by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 6,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in BCE by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 27,470 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BCE traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.61. The stock had a trading volume of 966,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.45. BCE has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $56.33.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts predict that BCE will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.74%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.08%.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

