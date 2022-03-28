Belden (NYSE:BDC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Belden Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and retail of cable, connectivity, and networking products in markets including industrial automation, enterprise, transportation, infrastructure, and consumer electronics. The Company’s products find its application in the industrial automation, enterprise, education, healthcare, entertainment and broadcast, sound and security, transportation, infrastructure, consumer electronics and other industries. Belden has manufacturing capabilities in North America, Europe, and Asia, and a market presence in nearly every region of the world. Belden Inc is based in St. Louis, Missouri. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

BDC stock opened at $56.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.11. Belden has a one year low of $41.38 and a one year high of $68.87.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $638.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $622.90 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the third quarter worth $49,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Belden by 68.9% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Belden during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

