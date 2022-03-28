Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,390 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,380 ($57.66) to GBX 3,390 ($44.63) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BLWYF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bellway from GBX 3,524 ($46.39) to GBX 3,351 ($44.12) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Bellway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Bellway from GBX 4,010 ($52.79) to GBX 3,885 ($51.15) in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Investec initiated coverage on Bellway in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bellway has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,542.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS BLWYF opened at $34.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.25. Bellway has a one year low of $34.21 and a one year high of $46.40.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

