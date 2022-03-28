Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Major Shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P Purchases 100,000 Shares

Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 100,000 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,272,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Indaba Capital Management, L.P also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 25th, Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 20,000 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.45 per share, for a total transaction of $249,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 22,500 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.06 per share, for a total transaction of $271,350.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Indaba Capital Management, L.P purchased 251,100 shares of Benefitfocus stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,844,963.00.

NASDAQ BNFT traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 212,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,029. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. Benefitfocus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.25 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The stock has a market cap of $426.67 million, a PE ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Benefitfocus, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,091,000. Lynrock Lake LP increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 765,545 shares during the period. Siris Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,883,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after purchasing an additional 215,000 shares during the period. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,264,000 after purchasing an additional 179,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

BNFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

