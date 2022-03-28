Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Hold Rating for Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ)

Berenberg Bank reissued their hold rating on shares of Wizz Air (LON:WIZZ – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a GBX 4,400 ($57.93) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 3,500 ($46.08) to GBX 2,300 ($30.28) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,300 ($69.77) target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Wizz Air to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 5,450 ($71.75) to GBX 2,900 ($38.18) in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,960 ($65.30) to GBX 6,000 ($78.99) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Wizz Air from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($38.18) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wizz Air has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 3,889.58 ($51.21).

Shares of LON WIZZ opened at GBX 2,669 ($35.14) on Friday. Wizz Air has a 12-month low of GBX 2,250 ($29.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,478 ($72.12). The company has a market cap of £3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,610.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,263.05.

In other Wizz Air news, insider Jozsef Varadi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,055 ($53.38), for a total value of £4,055,000 ($5,338,335.97).

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

