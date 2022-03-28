Berkshire Grey (BGRY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Berkshire Grey (NASDAQ:BGRY – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 29th. Analysts expect Berkshire Grey to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BGRY stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. Berkshire Grey has a 1-year low of $2.87 and a 1-year high of $10.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a current ratio of 6.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Berkshire Grey in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Berkshire Grey in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Berkshire Grey by 1,391.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Berkshire Grey during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BGRY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkshire Grey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Berkshire Grey in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Berkshire Grey, Inc, an intelligent enterprise robotics company, provides AI-enabled robotic solutions that automate supply chain operations in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions automate filling ecommerce orders for consumers or businesses, filling orders to resupply retail stores and groceries, and handling packages shipped to fill those orders.

