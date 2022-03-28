Berry Data Price Reaches $0.37 on Exchanges (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. Berry Data has a market capitalization of $738,185.96 and approximately $51,673.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Berry Data has traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar. One Berry Data coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000786 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.82 or 0.00048626 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,308.92 or 0.07049896 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,918.04 or 0.99962473 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047972 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Berry Data Coin Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data is a community-veriﬁed price oracle on BSC (Binance Smart Chain). Berry Data is designed to provide a trustless and decentralized alternative for off-chain data. Also, it provides the infrastructure for decentralized applications to query off-chain data by properly incentivizing miners to provide data. “

Buying and Selling Berry Data

