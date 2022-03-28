BHP Group (LON:BHP) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,600 ($34.23) price target on the stock.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BHP. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.62) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.65) to GBX 2,300 ($30.28) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.04) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($32.91) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.28) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,364.29 ($31.13).
LON:BHP opened at GBX 2,839.50 ($37.38) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,539.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,222.82. The company has a market capitalization of £143.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32. BHP Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,774.56 ($23.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,861.81 ($37.68). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
