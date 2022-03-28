Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Binovi Technologies stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10. Binovi Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.77.
Binovi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Binovi Technologies (BNVIF)
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Receive News & Ratings for Binovi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Binovi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.