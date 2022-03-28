Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 74.4% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Binovi Technologies stock opened at $0.11 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.10. Binovi Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $0.77.

Binovi Technologies Corp. is a human performance technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of visual and neuro-cognitive processing products. It operates through the Binovi, a care platform that combines hardware, software, specialized expert knowledge, and data insights to deliver customized, one-on-one training and learning protocols ideal for K-12 students, vision care specialists, and sports performance testing and training.

