BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

BIOL has been the topic of several other reports. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BIOLASE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on BIOLASE in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BIOLASE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.75.

NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $0.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.40. BIOLASE has a 1-year low of $0.31 and a 1-year high of $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.46.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 62.78% and a negative net margin of 41.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BIOLASE will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,582,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 783,522 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 5,127.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,575,605 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BIOLASE by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,323,471 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 114,432 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BIOLASE during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile (Get Rating)

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems uses a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

