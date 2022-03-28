BioNTech (BNTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $8.11 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ BNTX opened at $161.10 on Monday. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $93.76 and a 52 week high of $464.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.64 and a beta of -0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.42.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BNTX has been the subject of several research reports. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on BioNTech in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in BioNTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.13% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.