Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bird Construction Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIRDF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,800 shares, a drop of 55.4% from the February 28th total of 183,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 116.9 days.

BIRDF stock opened at $7.38 on Monday. Bird Construction has a 52-week low of $6.39 and a 52-week high of $8.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.40.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Bird Construction from C$14.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.79.

Bird Construction, Inc is an investment holding company with interest in construction services. The firm through its subsidiaries carries on business as a general contractor with offices in St. John’s, Wabush, Halifax, Saint John, Montreal, Toronto, Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, and Vancouver. It focuses primarily on projects in the industrial, mining, commercial and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry.

