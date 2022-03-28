Biswap (BSW) Reaches Market Cap of $142.09 Million

Biswap (BSW) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One Biswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00001466 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Biswap has traded down 30.3% against the dollar. Biswap has a total market capitalization of $142.09 million and $102.58 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002104 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00048233 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,367.95 or 0.07082813 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47,572.60 or 1.00045471 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00046724 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Biswap Coin Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 247,307,210 coins and its circulating supply is 203,862,752 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

