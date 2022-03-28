Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Market Capitalization Tops $13.45 Million

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 27th. Bitball Treasure has a total market capitalization of $13.45 million and $49,580.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for about $29.90 or 0.00063697 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitball Treasure has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

