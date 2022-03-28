BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Hits 1-Day Volume of $29,680.00

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 27th. One BitCapitalVendor coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. BitCapitalVendor has a market cap of $176,718.51 and $29,680.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002131 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003607 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00035715 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00110685 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Coin Profile

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 coins. The official website for BitCapitalVendor is www.bitcv.com . BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @BCVofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The Bit Capital Index 30 and the Bit Capital Index 150 (known as the BCI) are a set of indexes released by Bit Capital Vendor in April 2018 to reflect the overall picture of the cryptocurrency exchange market. The BCV group uses an objective and scientific method to calculate BCI. After eliminating stable currencies, it selects the cryptocurrency with the largest market cap and the best liquidity in qualified exchanges and uses the calculation method of the market-valued weighted index to show the changes of the overall market value. “

