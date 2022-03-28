BlackHat (BLKC) Price Up 15.1% This Week

BlackHat (BLKC) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 27th. BlackHat has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $188,139.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BlackHat has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One BlackHat coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000341 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002139 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00047930 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,270.53 or 0.06993080 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46,679.83 or 0.99811298 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.52 or 0.00046019 BTC.

BlackHat Coin Profile

BlackHat’s total supply is 7,482,716 coins and its circulating supply is 6,616,861 coins. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat Coin Project, launched April, 2021, is a community-driven self-funded decentralized blockchain focused on privacy which is implemented on zk-SNARK Sapling protocol by Electric Coin Company. The monetary policy of BlackHat Coin is designed to enable a sustainable infrastructure service capable of supporting scalable, decentralized, and resilient node infrastructure, allowing for instant, private transactions globally. “

