Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQU) Short Interest Down 65.2% in March

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BMAQU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decrease of 65.2% from the February 28th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

BMAQU opened at $10.33 on Monday. Blockchain Moon Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.90 and a 52 week high of $11.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $684,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in Blockchain Moon Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $700,000.

Blockchain Moon Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and consummate an initial business combination with a company that focuses on blockchain technology.

