Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,000 USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,438,000 after purchasing an additional 77,851 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 29.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 83.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 141.0% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 38.8% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares in the last quarter. 54.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gilbert A. Fuller sold 312 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total transaction of $27,961.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,153 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $106,099.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,653 shares of company stock worth $600,825. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

USNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet downgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised USANA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE USNA traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.06. 2,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,240. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.03 and a 52 week high of $107.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.96. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.89.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $267.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.00 million. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 28.84% and a net margin of 9.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products.

