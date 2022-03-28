Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,338 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in CVS Health during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 383 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total value of $7,361,815.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,488 shares of company stock worth $16,066,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.05. 230,408 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,663,416. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $73.30 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.13. The firm has a market cap of $141.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.91%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.95.

CVS Health Profile (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.