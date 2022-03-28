Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 409 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $166,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PNC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $209.00 to $196.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.53.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $194.71. 1,775,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,358,074. The company has a market cap of $81.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $199.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.02. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.14 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.40%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

