Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 775 The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,748,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,039 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,034,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,989 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,655,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,893 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 76.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,691,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 533.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 1,632,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,124 shares in the last quarter. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total value of $7,949,670.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $153.88. The stock had a trading volume of 4,202,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,441,505. The firm has a market cap of $372.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $130.29 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $155.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.50.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.33.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

