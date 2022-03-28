B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

B&M European Value Retail (LON:BME – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 600 ($7.90) price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 740 ($9.74) target price on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on B&M European Value Retail from GBX 550 ($7.24) to GBX 600 ($7.90) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 685 ($9.02) price target on shares of B&M European Value Retail in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 617.89 ($8.13).

B&M European Value Retail stock opened at GBX 555 ($7.31) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 253.15. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of GBX 500 ($6.58) and a 52 week high of GBX 651.40 ($8.58). The company has a market capitalization of £5.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 571.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 592.34.

In other news, insider Simon Arora sold 40,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.70), for a total value of £234,000,000 ($308,056,872.04).

B&M European Value Retail SA operates general merchandise and grocery stores. As of March 31, 2020, it operated 656 B&M branded stores and 293 Heron Foods branded stores in the United Kingdom; and 101 stores in France under the Babou and B&M brand. It also provides employment and administrative services.

