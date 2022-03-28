Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Given New C$11.50 Price Target at Raymond James

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BNE. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Haywood Securities raised their price target on Bonterra Energy from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bonterra Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$6.44.

TSE:BNE opened at C$11.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$416.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.31. Bonterra Energy has a 1 year low of C$3.21 and a 1 year high of C$12.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$9.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.34, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$79.20 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Bonterra Energy will post 1.4100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 25,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.04, for a total value of C$225,942.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$290,833.19. Also, Director John Campbell sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.81, for a total value of C$148,002.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at C$132,145.50.

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

