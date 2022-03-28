Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD) Given New C$188.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Boyd Group Services (TSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$185.00 to C$188.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BYD. Desjardins upgraded Boyd Group Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$225.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$255.00 to C$230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. CIBC cut Boyd Group Services from an outperform rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$272.00 to C$230.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Boyd Group Services from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$219.23.

Shares of BYD stock opened at C$161.70 on Thursday. Boyd Group Services has a 1-year low of C$145.70 and a 1-year high of C$267.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$168.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$203.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.38, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of C$3.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.99.

Boyd Group Services ( TSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.25. The business had revenue of C$650.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$636.26 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Group Services will post 3.5599995 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.144 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Boyd Group Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.09%.

Boyd Group Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

