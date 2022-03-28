Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH decreased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.0% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,500,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,893 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at about $237,000. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 93.5% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 281,271 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.58, for a total value of $45,166,497.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG opened at $152.83 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $130.29 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $369.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.33.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

