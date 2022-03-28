Brady (NYSE:BRC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brady from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE:BRC opened at $46.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.69. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Brady has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $61.76.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $318.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.64 million. Brady had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Brady will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Brady’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.16%.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller purchased 10,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Brady in the fourth quarter valued at $27,501,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brady in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after buying an additional 11,127 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,869,000 after buying an additional 164,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Brady by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 207,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after buying an additional 15,335 shares during the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

