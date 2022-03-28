Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Sells 897 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,145 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 897 shares during the period. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $1,238,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $17,237,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472,624 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Apple by 7.3% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,683,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $238,199,000 after buying an additional 114,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 23.4% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 114,279 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,170,000 after buying an additional 21,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.82.

AAPL stock opened at $174.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.02. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 149.81%. The firm had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

