Braze (BRZE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 30th. Analysts expect Braze to post earnings of ($0.37) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $39.62 on Monday. Braze has a 1 year low of $30.76 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.37.

Get Braze alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRZE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Braze from $100.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Braze in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.91.

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,785 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $321,743.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,083,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,490,000. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze (Get Rating)

Braze Inc provide comprehensive customer engagement platform which powers interactions between consumers and brands. The company can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.