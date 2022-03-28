Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €111.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Mar 28th, 2022

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($121.98) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNRGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BNR. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($115.38) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €82.00 ($90.11) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €92.63 ($101.79).

FRA BNR opened at €74.84 ($82.24) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €78.42. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($61.81).

About Brenntag (Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Brenntag (FRA:BNR)

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.