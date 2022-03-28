Brenntag (FRA:BNR) PT Set at €111.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($121.98) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on BNR. Credit Suisse Group set a €90.00 ($98.90) target price on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Monday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($115.38) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays set a €95.00 ($104.40) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €99.00 ($108.79) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €82.00 ($90.11) price target on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €92.63 ($101.79).

FRA BNR opened at €74.84 ($82.24) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €74.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is €78.42. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($47.32) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($61.81).

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

