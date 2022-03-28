Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (TSE:BRE)

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

TSE BRE opened at C$16.01 on Monday. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 52-week low of C$14.99 and a 52-week high of C$18.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$16.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$151.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services (TSE:BRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$10.72 million during the quarter.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate sales services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston & Daniel brand names.

