BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Shares Acquired by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,601,139 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 452,511 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned approximately 1.23% of BrightSpire Capital worth $16,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $463,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in BrightSpire Capital by 1,698.0% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 5,094 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BrightSpire Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 67.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRSP has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpire Capital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BrightSpire Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Shares of NYSE:BRSP traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -12.12 and a beta of 1.71. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $8.07 and a one year high of $10.68.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 75.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. BrightSpire Capital’s payout ratio is currently -93.51%.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

