Brightworth Increases Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Brightworth increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,501 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the quarter. Brightworth’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $841,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 821 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,093 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,342 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 7,068 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $325.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

In other Meta Platforms news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.33, for a total value of $84,832.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,717 shares of company stock worth $1,883,621. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $221.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $604.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.07, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.82 and a 12-month high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $300.84.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

