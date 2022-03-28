Brokerages Anticipate Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Brokerages expect Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.15) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aptose Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.13). Aptose Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aptose Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.54). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aptose Biosciences.

Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Get Rating) (TSE:APS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on APTO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aptose Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aptose Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aptose Biosciences by 42.1% in the third quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 3,112,737 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after buying an additional 921,530 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 149.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,487,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 890,248 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,576,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,961,594 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 587,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,091,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 398,691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aptose Biosciences stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.21. 262,935 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 383,865. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.77. Aptose Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $6.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.

