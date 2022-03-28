Brokerages Anticipate Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Will Announce Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) will report $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Installed Building Products’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01. Installed Building Products reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will report full-year earnings of $6.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.45 to $6.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $7.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Installed Building Products.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.10). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 42.34% and a net margin of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $533.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $117.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.00.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.42, for a total transaction of $6,771,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.30 per share, for a total transaction of $49,914.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 273.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 42,136 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 174,419 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,342,000 after purchasing an additional 22,400 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Installed Building Products by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,109 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products stock traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.57. The company had a trading volume of 185,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,762. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $86.07 and a 1 year high of $141.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from Installed Building Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.44%.

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

