Brokerages Anticipate Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $492.49 Million

Brokerages expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) to report $492.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $487.80 million to $498.60 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $535.59 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $516.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.50 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. Stitch Fix’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

SFIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Stitch Fix from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.95.

SFIX stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,118,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,609,957. Stitch Fix has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $69.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.52 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12.

In other Stitch Fix news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.10 per share, with a total value of $1,610,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 541,379 shares of company stock valued at $9,152,608. Corporate insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SFIX. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in Stitch Fix by 162.8% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 75.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Stitch Fix during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Stitch Fix by 40.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

