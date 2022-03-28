Brokerages Expect Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) to Announce -$0.35 EPS

Analysts expect that Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.35) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Aura Biosciences’ earnings. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aura Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.76) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aura Biosciences.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aura Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:AURA opened at $21.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.13. Aura Biosciences has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,837,000. Medicxi Ventures Management Jersey Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,617,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,318,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,318,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,055,000. 46.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.

